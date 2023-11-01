Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 15,400 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,483,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

