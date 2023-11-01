Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average is $139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.