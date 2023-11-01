Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 45.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

