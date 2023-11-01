Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.04 and a twelve month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

