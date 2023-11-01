Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average is $232.65.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

