Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $507.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $405.63 and a 12-month high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

