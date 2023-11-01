Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Carvana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $57.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

