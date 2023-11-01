Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after buying an additional 1,350,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,827,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $117.95 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.