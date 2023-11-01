Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $211.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

