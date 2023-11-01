Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

Carriage Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of CSV opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 98.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 34.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

