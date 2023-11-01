Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRX

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.