Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.16.
CPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
