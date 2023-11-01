Cavco Industries (CVCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVCO opened at $249.51 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $193.91 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $19,596,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

