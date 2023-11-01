CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $215.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

