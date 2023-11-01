Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.52 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

