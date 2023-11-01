Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

