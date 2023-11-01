Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of CLLS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 387.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 114.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

