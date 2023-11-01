Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 18,574 shares.The stock last traded at $35.29 and had previously closed at $34.67.

Central Securities Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $69,953.20. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,551.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CET. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Securities by 615.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

