Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 18,574 shares.The stock last traded at $35.29 and had previously closed at $34.67.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Transactions at Central Securities

In other news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $69,953.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,551.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,414 shares of company stock valued at $86,194. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

