ChampionX Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ChampionX in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ChampionX’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
ChampionX Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $38.37.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
ChampionX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX
In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ChampionX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ChampionX
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.