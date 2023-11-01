Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $402.80 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.