Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Up 5%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 361,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,253,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Get Chemours alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CC

Chemours Trading Down 2.5 %

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 27.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,800,000 after acquiring an additional 612,071 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.