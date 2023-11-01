Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.75.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $109,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

