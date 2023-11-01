Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 6.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.20%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -101.69%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.