Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHS. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

CHS stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $923.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.