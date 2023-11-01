Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

