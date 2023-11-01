Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

NYSE:CHH opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 179.2% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 867,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

