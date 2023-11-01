Choreo LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of CGGO opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

