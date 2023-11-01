Choreo LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,246. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.7 %

CL opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

