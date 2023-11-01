Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 3,900 Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.82.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

