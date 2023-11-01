Choreo LLC Buys 2,510 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

