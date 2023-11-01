Choreo LLC Buys New Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,416 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.03.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.