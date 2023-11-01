Choreo LLC Cuts Holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WINC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WINC opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

