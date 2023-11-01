Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $179.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.66.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

