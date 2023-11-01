Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,895,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 191,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $802.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

