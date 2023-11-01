Choreo LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 9.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.