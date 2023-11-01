Choreo LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

