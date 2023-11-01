Choreo LLC Has $693,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Choreo LLC cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $176,499,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock worth $12,970,228. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.