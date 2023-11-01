Choreo LLC Has $979,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPME. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,311,504,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $91.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.91.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

