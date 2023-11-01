Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

