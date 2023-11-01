Choreo LLC Invests $512,000 in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after purchasing an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after purchasing an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.