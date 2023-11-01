Choreo LLC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

