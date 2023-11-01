Choreo LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

GS stock opened at $303.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.