Choreo LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shopify Trading Up 0.6 %

SHOP opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.