Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 9,119 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

