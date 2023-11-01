Choreo LLC Sells 290 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.