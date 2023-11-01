Choreo LLC Sells 292 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 15.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

