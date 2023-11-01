Choreo LLC Sells 424 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

