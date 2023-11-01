Choreo LLC Sells 42,532 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,532 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

