Choreo LLC Sells 48,700 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.04.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

