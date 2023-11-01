Choreo LLC Sells 582 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. American Express has a 12-month low of $138.77 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

